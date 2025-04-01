Autism Spectrum Disorders Continue to Increase

More than a million children have developed autism spectrum disorders since the mid-1980s, when the childhood vaccine schedule was grossly expanded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some researchers have expressed certainty that the increase was caused by mercury in the vaccines — which is only partially true.

In fact, once most vaccines had the mercury removed, the rate continued to climb. I was one of the few people who warned that autism rates would continue to increase despite the removal of mercury from vaccines. But I was dismissed.

And since then, the autism rate has continued to accelerate. At the time, I said the chief culprit was the aluminum used in vaccines. I was proven right, and now all the research is directed at aluminum.

Unfortunately, when they find a substitute for the aluminum as an adjuvant, it will continue.

The reason is that so many have missed the boat — it’s immunoexcitotoxicity stimulated by the adjuvant, whatever it is, that triggers the problem. A new adjuvant will only introduce a new trigger.

The proponents of childhood vaccines have convinced the public that death from childhood infectious diseases will return if we stop. That is nonsense, as has been demonstrated. Death from childhood infectious diseases waned long before the vaccination program started.

Many autistic children are now adults, and their only caregivers are getting very old. This is a human tragedy of monumental proportions, driven by a federal bureaucracy and the vaccine industry for billions of dollars in profits. We have to stop this now or it will only continue to get worse.