×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: aspartame | immunity | nitric oxide | dr. blaylock
OPINION

How Aspartame Harms the Immune System

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 17 October 2023 04:27 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The toxic effect of aspartame on the immune system appears to be secondary to its methanol component, which is metabolized to formaldehyde that binds tightly to all tissues, especially to DNA and RNA, making it carcinogenic.

Because it is difficult to remove from the body, each aspartame-sweetened product adds to the body’s accumulation of this extremely toxic substance. Therefore, even a single can of aspartame-sweetened diet cola each day can be dangerous to your health.

In one study, researchers fed aspartame to rats for 15 days, 30 days, and 90 days at a dose similar to what people would consume. The researchers observed a dramatic increase in the steroid hormone corticosterone, which persisted throughout the study.

In addition, high levels of lipid peroxidation occurred throughout the immune system, including in the spleen, thymus, lymph nodes, and bone marrow, and progressively worsened during the three-month exposure to aspartame.

Nitric oxide levels also increased dramatically and rose more rapidly as time passed. The animals’ antioxidant enzymes increased at first, but by 30 days into the study they began to fall precipitously, and were severely low by day 90. On days 30 and 90, the researchers observed extensive immune cell damage, especially in the lymph nodes, spleen, and bone marrow of the animals.

Interestingly, they also observed a severe depletion of vitamin C in the spleen, thymus, lymph nodes, and bone marrow. The low vitamin C may have been caused by the extremely low glutathione levels.

Finally, severe pathological damage was seen in the spleen at 90 days.

This extensive damage to the immune system puts a person at a high risk of lymphatic cancers and leukemias, as well as causing increased susceptibility to infections and autoimmune diseases.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
The toxic effect of aspartame on the immune system appears to be secondary to its methanol component, which is metabolized to formaldehyde that binds tightly to all tissues, especially to DNA and RNA, making it carcinogenic.
aspartame, immunity, nitric oxide, dr. blaylock
285
2023-27-17
Tuesday, 17 October 2023 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved