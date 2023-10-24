×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
OPINION

Aspartame May Damage Male Fertility

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Because aspartame contains a compound (methanol) that is metabolized into the very toxic formaldehyde compound, it can cause toxic damage to any organ or tissue in the body.

One study on the effect of aspartame on the male reproductive system found extensive damage to multiple parts of that system, including the seminiferous tubules and germinal epithelium, as well as intense infiltration of inflammatory immune cells and harm to Leydig cells, which supply males with testosterone. This would dramatically increase male infertility, and explains the huge increase of fertility centers in the United States.

Another study found intense oxidative stress in the testes and a severe depletion of antioxidants in the tissues involved. In addition, aspartame damaged the DNA of sperm, reduced sperm survival, lowered its mobility, and significantly lowered sperm counts.

With such dramatic damage to the highly sensitive testicular structures — along with chronic inflammation — you can expect a higher incidence of testicular cancer, especially among younger males.

