Ashwagandha Improves Hypothyroidism

The herb ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), also called Indian ginseng, has a number of useful properties, including improving memory and obsessive-compulsive disorder, preventing neurodegeneration, and benefiting immunity.

It also has anticancer properties. In a double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 50 people with subclinical hypothyroidism (mild hypothyroidism that is not clinically recognized), researchers found that ashwagandha improved objective measures of thyroid function significantly in all the subjects.

This is significant because a large number of people suffer from hypothyroidism but are rarely diagnosed by physicians who do not understand subclinical conditions, and only look for obvious cases.

Ashwagandha not only corrects the condition, it also protects the brain and improves mood.