Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio
Ashwagandha Improves Hypothyroidism

Tuesday, 22 June 2021

The herb ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), also called Indian ginseng, has a number of useful properties, including improving memory and obsessive-compulsive disorder, preventing neurodegeneration, and benefiting immunity.

It also has anticancer properties. In a double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 50 people with subclinical hypothyroidism (mild hypothyroidism that is not clinically recognized), researchers found that ashwagandha improved objective measures of thyroid function significantly in all the subjects.

This is significant because a large number of people suffer from hypothyroidism but are rarely diagnosed by physicians who do not understand subclinical conditions, and only look for obvious cases.

Ashwagandha not only corrects the condition, it also protects the brain and improves mood.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Blaylock
Tuesday, 22 June 2021 02:05 PM
