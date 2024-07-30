WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Benefits of Ashwagandha

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 30 July 2024

One of the common uses of ashwagandha extract is as a vitality tonic, especially for older people. As we age, our cells become less efficient at producing energy, repairing themselves, and clearing away cellular “garbage.” And aged cells cause accumulation of significant free radical damage.

In a study of the effect of the leaf extract on aging fibroblast cells, researchers found that the extract prevented cell senescence (aging damage) by improving proteasome function and by reducing oxidative damage.

Proteasomes are protein complexes that clear away cellular “garbage” and make sure cell proteins are folded just right so they can be used. Oxidative damage to cell proteins and accumulation of cellular garbage play major roles in cell senescence.

The researchers found that ashwagandha extract increased the viability of aged cells exposed to free radicals by 20 percent to 25 percent. The extract was also shown to more than double proteasome activity.

Because ashwagandha stimulates the clearance of oxidized proteins in aged cells, it is a powerful anti-aging weapon.

In one study of 101 healthy men ages 50 to 59, researchers found that 3 grams of ashwagandha extract daily for a year significantly improved hemoglobin levels, red blood cell counts, and posture.

It also lowered cholesterol levels and increased nail calcium levels (preventing osteoporosis by adding calcium to bones).

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


