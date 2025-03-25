Compounds That Treat Heart Arrhythmias

One of the major causes of death soon after a heart attack is arrhythmias — abnormal heartbeats caused by erratic electrical impulses from the injured heart muscle. These arrhythmias prevent the heart from pumping blood out efficiently.

Several natural compounds can control or reduce the risk of arrhythmias, including:

• L-carnitine

• Taurine

• Grape seed extract

• Saffron

• Magnesium

When arrythmia symptoms — especially chest pain — begin to subside, you should rest, remain well hydrated, and continue taking supplements.

One potential long-term effect of a heart attack is chronic heart failure. Fortunately, there are a number of compounds that can help prevent it.

Forskolin extract improves cardiac function and heart muscle strength. In addition, hawthorn, taurine, grape seed extract, tocotrienol, acetyl-L-carnitine, baicalin, and CoQ10 all improve heart function.

Nano-grape seed extract, CoQ10, forskolin, and pomegranate extract are especially good for lowering high blood pressure, which reduces stress on the damaged heart.