Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: arrhythmia | magnesium | blood pressure | dr. blaylock

How to Treat Heart Arrhythmias

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 18 April 2023 04:08 PM EDT

One of the major causes of death soon after a heart attack is arrhythmias — abnormal heartbeats caused by erratic electrical impulses from the injured heart muscle. These arrhythmias prevent the heart from pumping blood out of the heart efficiently.

Several natural compounds can control or reduce the risk of arrhythmias, including:

• L-carnitine

• Taurine

• Grape seed extract

• Saffron

• Magnesium

Taurine, a natural amino acid, controls more types of arrhythmia than the other compounds. The dose is one to 4 grams three times a day, taken 30 minutes before a meal. The only side effects from taurine are possible nausea and rare cases of hypoglycemia.

Hesperidin increases nitric oxide to blood vessels, which means it improves blood flow through the coronary arteries, thus increasing collateral circulation.

Nitric oxide within blood vessels is generally safe.

CoQ10 in a dose of 200 mg to 300 mg two to three times a day will strengthen the heart muscle and give you more energy.

When arrythmia symptoms — especially chest pain — begin to subside, you should rest, remain well-hydrated, and continue taking supplements.

One potential long-term effect of a heart attack is chronic heart failure. Fortunately, there are a number of compounds that can help prevent it. Forskolin extract improves cardiac function and heart muscle strength. In addition, hawthorn, taurine, grape seed extract, tocotrienol, acetyl-L-carnitine, baicalin, and CoQ10 all improve heart function.

Nano-grape seed extract, CoQ10, forskolin, and pomegranate extract are especially good for lowering high blood pressure, which reduces stress on the damaged heart.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Blaylock

