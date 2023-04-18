How to Treat Heart Arrhythmias

One of the major causes of death soon after a heart attack is arrhythmias — abnormal heartbeats caused by erratic electrical impulses from the injured heart muscle. These arrhythmias prevent the heart from pumping blood out of the heart efficiently.

Several natural compounds can control or reduce the risk of arrhythmias, including:

• L-carnitine

• Taurine

• Grape seed extract

• Saffron

• Magnesium

Taurine, a natural amino acid, controls more types of arrhythmia than the other compounds. The dose is one to 4 grams three times a day, taken 30 minutes before a meal. The only side effects from taurine are possible nausea and rare cases of hypoglycemia.

Hesperidin increases nitric oxide to blood vessels, which means it improves blood flow through the coronary arteries, thus increasing collateral circulation.

Nitric oxide within blood vessels is generally safe.

CoQ10 in a dose of 200 mg to 300 mg two to three times a day will strengthen the heart muscle and give you more energy.

When arrythmia symptoms — especially chest pain — begin to subside, you should rest, remain well-hydrated, and continue taking supplements.

One potential long-term effect of a heart attack is chronic heart failure. Fortunately, there are a number of compounds that can help prevent it. Forskolin extract improves cardiac function and heart muscle strength. In addition, hawthorn, taurine, grape seed extract, tocotrienol, acetyl-L-carnitine, baicalin, and CoQ10 all improve heart function.

Nano-grape seed extract, CoQ10, forskolin, and pomegranate extract are especially good for lowering high blood pressure, which reduces stress on the damaged heart.