Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Better Approach to Anxiety and Depression

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Thursday, 17 February 2022 09:33 AM Current | Bio | Archive

Compelling evidence suggests that chronic depression and anxiety are triggered by excess activity of glutamate receptors in certain areas of the brain along with inflammation (together, a process called immunoexcitotoxicity).

A number of natural compounds have been shown to act as antidepressants and offer antianxiety effects. These include gastrodin, bacopa, luteolin, apigenin, taurine, saffron, and Schisandra.

Taurine, an amino acid found in high concentrations in the brain, is important for balancing excitatory neurotransmission — that is, it calms the brain. The dose is 2,000 mg to 4,000 mg 30 minutes before a meal two or three times a day.

Gastrodin and bacopa also help balance excitatory and inhibitory impulses in the brain and significantly enhance memory and cognitive function. Gastrodin can also inhibit microglial activation, modulate neurotransmitters, enhance memory and cognitive function, and may be effective for suppressing neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and vascular dementia. The dose is 600 mg taken three times a day with meals.

Bacopa also improves cognitive function and has anticancer effects, lowers brain inflammation, and stimulates wound healing. The dose is 400 mg once or twice a day.

Organic Schisandra berry powder is best because it contains no fillers. If the powder form is used, the dose is one to two scoops a day. In capsule form, 500 mg twice a day is sufficient.

