Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
OPINION

Natural Treatments for Anxiety and Depression

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 02 May 2023 04:37 PM EDT

Anxiety and depression have increased in America to epidemic proportions. Luckily, there are measures you can take to ease these conditions on your own.

Exercise is a great way to relieve anxiety and/or depression. Prayer, reading interesting books, going for walks outdoors, and playing games with friends and family are all relaxing activities than can ease emotional stress.

Hesperidin, nano-curcumin, acetyl-L-carnitine, apigenin, and taurine also suppress anxiety and improve depression. EGCG (Teavago) has been shown to reduce anxiety, including anxiety induced by caffeine consumption.

Ashwagandha also has excellent antianxiety and antidepressant effects. (Nano-ashwagandha is much better absorbed.)

Bacopa (as nano-bacopa) is another plant extract that has powerful antianxiety and antidepressant effects. In addition, it significantly improves memory and cognition for a high percentage of people.

