Natural Treatments for Anxiety and Depression

Anxiety and depression have increased in America to epidemic proportions. Luckily, there are measures you can take to ease these conditions on your own.

Exercise is a great way to relieve anxiety and/or depression. Prayer, reading interesting books, going for walks outdoors, and playing games with friends and family are all relaxing activities than can ease emotional stress.

Hesperidin, nano-curcumin, acetyl-L-carnitine, apigenin, and taurine also suppress anxiety and improve depression. EGCG (Teavago) has been shown to reduce anxiety, including anxiety induced by caffeine consumption.

Ashwagandha also has excellent antianxiety and antidepressant effects. (Nano-ashwagandha is much better absorbed.)

Bacopa (as nano-bacopa) is another plant extract that has powerful antianxiety and antidepressant effects. In addition, it significantly improves memory and cognition for a high percentage of people.