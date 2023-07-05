How Gut Bacteria Affect Stress and Anxiety

A considerable amount of research has shown that one of the most destructive influences on our lives is chronic, unrelieved stress. Extensive scientific evidence suggests that abnormal microorganisms in the colon play a major role in how stress affects us. One of the primary ways stress causes damage to the brain is by activating and even increasing the number of microglia (immune cells) in the brain, which triggers brain inflammation.26 Activation of these microglial cells in the brain not only causes changes in behavior, but over time can also lead to destruction of brain cells — a process called neurodegeneration.

We see this with chronic depression, which can result in atrophy of the brain’s hippocampus. This in turn leads to impairment of memory and a worsening of depression.

Studies have also shown that various forms of mental stress — such as maternal separation, chronic social defeat (as seen with the lockdown, masking of people, and social distancing), and a sense of hopelessness — can alter the composition of the microorganisms (microbiota) in the colon.

Experiments in which these bacteria were removed from animals’ colons led to exaggerated behavioral responses to even mild stress.

Other studies found that replacing microbiota with Bifidobacterium infantis, Bifidobacterium longum, Bifidobacterium breve, and Lactobacillus could correct stress-induced abnormal behavior by reducing gut and brain inflammation. But those studies were conducted on animals, so what about humans?

Studies in people who were given certain strains of Lactobacillus helveticus and Bifidobacterium longum along with the prebiotic galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) found an increase of resilience to stress and improved emotional responses to stress. One fascinating study even found that a probiotic cocktail could diminish unhappy moods.

With reduced inflammation (by calming microglia), the brain is better able to handle stress. A combination of prebiotics — which can include inulin (not insulin) and/or galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) — along with a wide spectrum of probiotic organisms will deliver the best results.

There are two main ways these microbiota in the colon reduce brain inflammation. First and especially important is by correcting the escape of bacteria and proteins directly from the gut into the bloodstream — a condition that is known as leaky gut.

The second method is by generation of a short-chain fatty acid called N-butyrate through fermentation of colon bacteria. N-butyrate can reduce microglial activation (reducing brain inflammation), thereby reducing depression and anxiety.

All probiotics should be kept in the refrigerator, which will make them last much longer. You can take the prebiotics every day. Probiotics should be taken at least once a week.