Plasmalogen Deficit Linked to Alzheimer's

A study of Alzheimer’s patients demonstrated that they had a 70 percent reduction in circulating plasmalogen levels compared to healthy people. This deficit of plasmalogen — which is one of the major components of biological membranes —appears to be specific for Alzheimer’s disease because it was not seen in other neurological conditions.

The earliest loss occurred in the brain’s white matter, which is not associated with dementia onset. Later loss of plasmalogen occurred in the grey matter, which causes the greatest dementia effect. Blood plasmalogen reduction of more than 75 percent was associated with the most decline in mental function.

One way plasmalogen protects the brain against neurodegeneration is by reducing the sensitivity of immune receptors that are responsible for activating brain microglia — the cells that start all the trouble. Plasmalogens also reduce the accumulation of beta-amyloid, the microscopic brain plaque that is a characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition, plasmalogens are powerful antioxidants, protecting brain lipids that play a major role in brain function. If Alzheimer’s disease is linked to insulin resistance (it has been called “Type 3 diabetes”) as several studies indicate, then myo-inositol should protect against Alzheimer’s by improving insulin function as well.

At least one study demonstrated that oral myo-inositol supplementation of Alzheimer’s patients improved their orientation and language function, as well as overall cognitive function.

It has been demonstrated that one of the most powerful ways to increase brain and body plasmalogens is by increasing intake of myo-inositol. Taking myo-inositol with phosphatidylserine and DHA would maximize plasmalogen formation.

Studies have shown that increasing production of plasmalogen significantly improves Alzheimer’s symptoms, especially if it is taken early in the course of the disease.

Another escalating neurological problem that is related to both Alzheimer’s and autism spectrum disorders is seizures. A recent study found that myo-inositol supplementation could dramatically reduce seizures, not only during the period of treatment but also for a month after subjects stopped taking myo-inositol — thus demonstrating long-term control.

It appeared that the treatment altered the molecular structure of the area of the brain causing the seizure, thereby reducing the chance of future seizures