×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: alzheimers | plasmalogen | myo-inositol | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Plasmalogen Deficit Linked to Alzheimer's

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Monday, 11 September 2023 04:29 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

A study of Alzheimer’s patients demonstrated that they had a 70 percent reduction in circulating plasmalogen levels compared to healthy people. This deficit of plasmalogen — which is one of the major components of biological membranes —appears to be specific for Alzheimer’s disease because it was not seen in other neurological conditions.

The earliest loss occurred in the brain’s white matter, which is not associated with dementia onset. Later loss of plasmalogen occurred in the grey matter, which causes the greatest dementia effect. Blood plasmalogen reduction of more than 75 percent was associated with the most decline in mental function.

One way plasmalogen protects the brain against neurodegeneration is by reducing the sensitivity of immune receptors that are responsible for activating brain microglia — the cells that start all the trouble. Plasmalogens also reduce the accumulation of beta-amyloid, the microscopic brain plaque that is a characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition, plasmalogens are powerful antioxidants, protecting brain lipids that play a major role in brain function. If Alzheimer’s disease is linked to insulin resistance (it has been called “Type 3 diabetes”) as several studies indicate, then myo-inositol should protect against Alzheimer’s by improving insulin function as well.

At least one study demonstrated that oral myo-inositol supplementation of Alzheimer’s patients improved their orientation and language function, as well as overall cognitive function.

It has been demonstrated that one of the most powerful ways to increase brain and body plasmalogens is by increasing intake of myo-inositol. Taking myo-inositol with phosphatidylserine and DHA would maximize plasmalogen formation.

Studies have shown that increasing production of plasmalogen significantly improves Alzheimer’s symptoms, especially if it is taken early in the course of the disease.

Another escalating neurological problem that is related to both Alzheimer’s and autism spectrum disorders is seizures. A recent study found that myo-inositol supplementation could dramatically reduce seizures, not only during the period of treatment but also for a month after subjects stopped taking myo-inositol — thus demonstrating long-term control.

It appeared that the treatment altered the molecular structure of the area of the brain causing the seizure, thereby reducing the chance of future seizures

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
A study of Alzheimer’s patients demonstrated that they had a 70 percent reduction in circulating plasmalogen levels compared to healthy people.
alzheimers, plasmalogen, myo-inositol, dr. blaylock
349
2023-29-11
Monday, 11 September 2023 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved