×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: alzheimers | infection | beta amyloid | herpes

Evidence Suggests an Infectious Link to Dementia

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Wednesday, 01 June 2022 04:27 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Pathologically, there are three things that are always seen in brains affected by Alzheimer’s disease: amyloid plaque, hyperphosphorylated tau protein, and signs of inflammation. There is dramatic evidence that immunoexcitotoxicity can cause all three of these pathological effects in the brain.

Until recently, it was assumed that beta amyloid, the substance that forms amyloid plaque, was the cause of the brain degeneration associated with Alzheimer’s. But new evidence suggests that beta amyloid actually plays a lesser role, and that immunoexcitotoxicity is the primary mechanism of the disease.

Doctors have known for a long time that some elderly people can have extensive amyloid deposits in their brain, yet still have perfectly normal memory, orientation, and other cognitive functions. It’s the type of amyloid that makes a difference.

Alzheimer’s patients have a form of plaque that is especially inflammatory. But evidence suggests that something else is at play as well. Hyperphosphorylated tau protein — which is found inside the damaged neurons — plays a major role in Alzheimer’s. But it is a product of what is causing the disease, not the actual cause of the disease.

Tau protein is associated with neuron pathway function, so it is vital to brain function. When this protein is overphosphorylated, it begins to form clumps called neurofibrillary tangles. These block neuron pathways.

In 1982, researchers suggested that the herpes simplex type 1 (HSV-1) virus could be the cause of Alzheimer’s disease, based on a number of findings linking the two. In an unpublished study, they found that out of 70 human brains of people who died with Alzheimer’s disease, 67 contained evidence of HSV-1 infection within the same areas of the brain that were known to be affected by Alzheimer’s — the temporal cortex, frontal cortex, and the hippocampus.

In more recent studies, the same lead researcher (M.J. Ball) also found that the HSV-1 virus could remain sleeping (latent) in the trigeminal ganglion — a cranial nerve ganglion outside the brain. The virus could be periodically awakened, leading to bouts of inflammation within the infected parts of the brain.

We can distinguish between a long-term (latent) infection with HSV-1 and a reactivation of the virus using special antibody tests. The IgG test detects the sleeping virus; the IgM test signifies an awakened virus that is causing an acute infection. After the virus is awakened (reactivated), the IgM test remains positive for one to two months.

Ball and colleagues found that there was no link between being IgG positive for the virus and a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Yet being positive for IgM increased the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by 255 percent.

Other researchers have found the same link to reactivation of the sleeping virus.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Doctors have known for a long time that some elderly people can have extensive amyloid deposits in their brain, yet still have perfectly normal memory, orientation, and other cognitive functions.
alzheimers, infection, beta amyloid, herpes
446
2022-27-01
Wednesday, 01 June 2022 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved