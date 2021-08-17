Hesperidin Protect Against Aluminum

Aluminum is increasingly being understood to play a major role in a number of chronic neurologic disorders, including autism, Alzheimer’s dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and ALS.

This very toxic metal tends to accumulate in special parts of the brain, and over time lead to these disorders.

Most vaccines contain aluminum, which has been shown to progressively travel to the brain after vaccination.

Aluminum also binds easily with fluoride, producing an even more toxic compound called fluoroaluminum.

Hesperidin — along with curcumin, N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), and selenium — protects the brain from aluminum damage and helps lower brain aluminum levels.

Interestingly, hesperidin protects the brain against aluminum toxicity by a mechanism that also kills cancer cells.

Hesperidin also protects the brain against a loss of learning and memory as seen in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease.