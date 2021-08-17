×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: aluminum | vaccines | hesperidin | curcumin

Hesperidin Protect Against Aluminum

By Tuesday, 17 August 2021 04:17 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Aluminum is increasingly being understood to play a major role in a number of chronic neurologic disorders, including autism, Alzheimer’s dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and ALS.

This very toxic metal tends to accumulate in special parts of the brain, and over time lead to these disorders.

Most vaccines contain aluminum, which has been shown to progressively travel to the brain after vaccination.

Aluminum also binds easily with fluoride, producing an even more toxic compound called fluoroaluminum.

Hesperidin — along with curcumin, N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), and selenium — protects the brain from aluminum damage and helps lower brain aluminum levels.

Interestingly, hesperidin protects the brain against aluminum toxicity by a mechanism that also kills cancer cells.

Hesperidin also protects the brain against a loss of learning and memory as seen in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease.


 

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Hesperidin — along with curcumin, N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), and selenium — protects the brain from aluminum damage and helps lower brain aluminum levels.
aluminum, vaccines, hesperidin, curcumin
131
2021-17-17
Tuesday, 17 August 2021 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved