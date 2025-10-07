WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Reducing Aluminum Toxicity

Aluminum is one of the most widespread poisons in our environment, including natural contamination in foods. The highest natural levels are found in black tea, grapes, and processed cheeses.

But vaccines are the primary source of aluminum contamination in humans. Most vaccines use aluminum as an adjuvant (immune booster), even though aluminum is known to suppress immunity. The Gardasil and Tdap vaccines have the highest levels of aluminum.

Most dietary aluminum is blocked from absorption in the GI tract, but injected aluminum, as with vaccines, is 100 percent absorbed and distributed throughout the body, including the brain and spinal cord. Getting yearly vaccines exposes a person to toxic levels of accumulated aluminum, because once it enters the brain, it remains for a lifetime.

Aluminum has been strongly associated with Alzheimer’s dementia, ALS, and Parkinson’s disease. Children — who receive multiple aluminum containing vaccines spaced close together — are at serious risk of aluminum-induced brain damage because their brain is still undergoing extensive, highly sensitive, development.

Several natural substances can remove aluminum and/or reduce its toxicity within the body. These include nano-curcumin, nano-triphala, hesperidin, ellagic acid, nano[1]quercetin, nano-bacopa, and taurine

