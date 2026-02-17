Dr. Chris Exley advocates silica in drinking water for removing aluminum from the body, especially the brain. But is silica safe?

A search of the medical literature says that it can be associated with neurodegenerative changes in the brain. As a result, I discourage it.

Nano-curcumin effectively removes aluminum from the brain and all other tissues and does so safely. In fact, research showed that it removed several toxic metals from the body and provided major protection to the nervous system as well as other organs.

It is also a powerful weapon against many cancers and protects the tissues from damage by chemotherapy and radiation.