Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Removing Aluminum From the Body

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Dr. Chris Exley advocates silica in drinking water for removing aluminum from the body, especially the brain. But is silica safe?

A search of the medical literature says that it can be associated with neurodegenerative changes in the brain. As a result, I discourage it.

Nano-curcumin effectively removes aluminum from the brain and all other tissues and does so safely. In fact, research showed that it removed several toxic metals from the body and provided major protection to the nervous system as well as other organs.

It is also a powerful weapon against many cancers and protects the tissues from damage by chemotherapy and radiation.

