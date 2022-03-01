×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Getting Rid of Metals and Toxic Chemicals

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 01 March 2022

Over the course of our lifetimes, we accumulate toxic chemicals and harmful metals such as aluminum, lead, mercury, fluoride, and cadmium in our bodies. While some of these are eliminated and detoxified, a significant portion remain stored in tissues and organs, even the brain.

Many of the toxic substances we are exposed to are fat soluble, which means that when a person loses fat weight, these toxic substances are released into the bloodstream. Once in the bloodstream, they can be transferred to the brain, heart, liver, and kidneys.

If you have a poor diet, you will not be able to remove these harmful substances very well. Supplements that can boost your ability to detoxify harmful metals from your body include: NAC, taurine, carotenoids, curcumin, quercetin, resveratrol, sulforaphanes, magnesium, selenium, and silymarin.

Most flavonoids and other plant phytochemicals have very powerful anti-inflammatory effects, especially when taken in combination — which is why a diet containing several types of vegetables and fruits is superior to just eating your favorite vegetable.

