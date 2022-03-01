Getting Rid of Metals and Toxic Chemicals

Over the course of our lifetimes, we accumulate toxic chemicals and harmful metals such as aluminum, lead, mercury, fluoride, and cadmium in our bodies. While some of these are eliminated and detoxified, a significant portion remain stored in tissues and organs, even the brain.

Many of the toxic substances we are exposed to are fat soluble, which means that when a person loses fat weight, these toxic substances are released into the bloodstream. Once in the bloodstream, they can be transferred to the brain, heart, liver, and kidneys.

If you have a poor diet, you will not be able to remove these harmful substances very well. Supplements that can boost your ability to detoxify harmful metals from your body include: NAC, taurine, carotenoids, curcumin, quercetin, resveratrol, sulforaphanes, magnesium, selenium, and silymarin.

Most flavonoids and other plant phytochemicals have very powerful anti-inflammatory effects, especially when taken in combination — which is why a diet containing several types of vegetables and fruits is superior to just eating your favorite vegetable.