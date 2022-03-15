Aluminum Linked to Neurological Diseases

Aluminum is a toxic metal that is found all over our environment. Ingested aluminum is mostly blocked from absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, but because many people have a leaky gut barrier, aluminum found in foods and drinks is becoming a major source of toxicity.

When combined with organic acids, glutamate, or fluoride, aluminum absorption is greatly enhanced. Citrus fruits (lemons, oranges, and grapefruits) are frequently mixed with aluminum-containing water. People who add lemon to their tea or municipal water expose themselves to high levels of aluminum absorption.

Black tea naturally has very high aluminum and fluoride levels, and is a common source of fluoroaluminum (a fluoride and aluminum complex) contamination and toxicity. Black tea with lemon is especially dangerous for the brain and other organs. When I drink black tea, I always take a capsule of saffron and a Nano Curcumin, and never use lemon.

Soy also contains high levels of aluminum, and soy baby formula has been recognized by pediatricians as dangerous for babies’ brain development.

Aluminum-containing antiperspirants have been linked to higher incidences of Alzheimer’s dementia and possibly breast cancer.

Most vaccines contain aluminum. When injected, this aluminum travels to the brain. There, it binds with brain cell structures and is very difficult to remove. Over time, these levels accumulate and become very high. High levels of brain aluminum are found in Alzheimer’s patients — especially in the areas most affected by the disease.

There is also a close correlation with Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and ALS. Within the brain, aluminum interferes with a number of critical enzymes, alters DNA function, and interferes with mitochondrial energy production.

Most importantly, aluminum triggers the prolonged activation of brain microglia, which is a major mechanism in neurodegenerative brain disorders. When chronically activated, microglia trigger prolonged immunoexcitotoxicity.

A number of natural compounds can either greatly reduce the toxicity of aluminum and/or remove it from the brain. Nano Curcumin, hesperidin, triphala, taurine, bacopa, quercetin, and saffron are the most effective. Triphala also reduces fluoride toxicity, as do quercetin, blackberry extract, and EGCG.

Another way aluminum gets access to the brain is through the nose. Breathing substances that contain aluminum — such as certain pesticides and industrial products — allows entry into the brain’s most sensitive areas (the entorhinal cortex and hippocampus).

Studies have shown that toxic metals can travel along the olfactory nerves in the nose and enter the brain. There is no blood-brain barrier at this level. We should avoid all nasal sprays that with aluminum, even certain nasal moisturizing sprays.