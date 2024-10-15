Treating Parkinson's Disease With Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Two of the earliest pathological changes that take place in people destined to develop Parkinson’s disease — long before they develop any symptoms, in fact — is an accumulation of iron around the affected areas of the brain and in areas with impaired mitochondrial energy production. Acetyl-L-carnitine addresses both of these problems — reducing iron levels around parts of the brain called the substantia nigra and striatum, and correcting the energy deficit within mitochondria in brain neurons.

Much of what we’ve learned about this terrible disease comes from using animal models that demonstrate the same pathological damage we see in humans. A number of different chemicals were used to produce Parkinson’s in the animals. Acetyl-L-carnitine protected these critical areas of the brain in each case.

In one study, researchers found that acetyl-L-carnitine dramatically inhibited microglial activation, which is the primary mechanism of neuron damage.

Another highly protective natural compound is N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC). This compound has been shown to substantially reduce the damage seen in areas of the brain affected by Parkinson’s.

Both of these compounds have a high degree of safety, and when combined they can offer even greater protection against this horrible disease.

The effectiveness of these supplements depends on what stage the disease is in when they are administered.

In all neurodegenerative diseases, a large percentage of the involved neurons are either lost or severely impaired before clinical symptoms appear. The actual damage is occurring years, perhaps decades before the person becomes aware of a problem. For this reason, it’s a good idea to take these supplements on a regular basis, before a problem arises.

Nano-curcumin, baicalin, and acetyl-L-carnitine also reduce levels of brain iron and inflammation. Acetyl-L-carnitine, L-carnitine, and NAC protect and stimulate brain cell growth and repair by stimulating several growth factors, such as BDNF and NGF, as well as stimulating repair factors, such as Bcl-2.

Most important of all — not just for Parkinson’s but also for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders — is the ability of both NAC and acetyl-L-carnitine to suppress microglial activation, which triggers the most destructive elements of these disorders. These activated microglia are also the source of immunoexcitotoxicity.

Acetyl-L-carnitine protects dopamine receptors in the brain. These receptors are lost with aging, and especially in cases of Parkinson’s disease. It also increases dopamine release and enhances GABA, which is important for reducing depression and excitotoxic brain damage, as well as elevating mood and motivation.

As an additional benefit, both L-carnitine and acetyl-L-carnitine prevent a loss of muscle mass commonly seen with aging. And acetyl-L-carnitine supplementation in animals has been shown to extend their lifespan.