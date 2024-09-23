WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Brain Benefits of Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 24 September 2024 03:59 PM EDT

The difference between L-carnitine and acetyl-L-carnitine is the addition of an acetyl chemical group to the L-carnitine molecule. This gives acetyl-L-carnitine properties and uses beyond L-carnitine.

Both increase cellular energy production by stimulating chemical reactions within the mitochondria, which supplies 95 percent of a cell’s energy. Both play important roles in energy production by allowing mitochondria to utilize fats (a process called beta oxidation). Both, in addition, are powerful anti-inflammatories and antioxidants.

Acetyl-L carnitine also produces critical phospholipids needed for cell membranes and for efficient brain function.

As we age, levels of these phospholipids in the brain decline. In addition, acetyl-L-carnitine allows the brain to use fuels other than glucose, mainly fatty acids and ketones. This is critical during conditions such as starvation and severe hypoglycemia (a condition that affects 50 percent of the population).

Diabetics dependent on insulin injections frequently develop episodes of hypoglycemia, often severe. It is the ability of the brain to switch to these alternative fuels that prevents diabetics from dying or suffering severe brain damage.

Acetyl-L-carnitine protects peripheral nerves, the spinal cord, and the brain against a number of harmful pathological events, including trauma, loss of blood supply (ischemia), loss of oxygen supply (hypoxia), chemical toxins, immunoexcitotoxicity, and seizures.

The compound has also attracted a good deal of interest for preventing and treating neurogenerative diseases such as ALS, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s.

In addition, acetyl-L-carnitine has shown effectiveness for protecting hearing, vision, balance, memory, learning, and muscle strength, as well as improving behavior.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 24 September 2024 03:59 PM
