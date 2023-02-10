×
Newsmax Health | Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach.

You can visit her website at: www.doriswildhelmering.com .

Weight Loss: Mind Over Matter

Doris Wild Helmering, LCSW., BCD By Friday, 10 February 2023 04:29 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Develop some food-free zones, such as no eating in the car, or in front of the television. Having food-free zones gets you to think about where you're eating. This is another way to use your brain and not get into mindless eating.

Use aromatherapy. We know odors affect appetite. Strong sweet smells, such as chocolate, trigger feelings of hunger. Whereas neutral sweet smells -- such as bananas, green apples, vanilla, and peppermint help curb appetite. Scientists believe that scents may fool the brain into believing that you've eaten more than you have. So keep a vanilla scented candle on your desk and take a deep whiff several times a day. Or if that seems a little weird, or you're afraid of what your co-workers will think, because you're always sniffing a vanilla candle, drink vanilla or green apple tea. I've gotten in the habit of finishing my meals with a small peppermint candy. That little trick signals to my brain, "Eating is over Doris."

Visualize healthy habits such as yourself sipping water from a water bottle throughout the day. See yourself jogging in the park or lifting some hand weights in your bedroom or running up a flight of stairs. See yourself with a group of your friends at a restaurant and holding up your hand and telling the server "No thank you," when he goes to put the bread basket on the table. Athletes visualize a perfect golf swing or a perfect dive into the pool as a way to prime themselves before competition. You can prime yourself in your mind's eye so you don't overeat or eat the wrong things.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


DorisHelmering
2023-29-10
Friday, 10 February 2023 04:29 PM
