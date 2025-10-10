The Power of Affirmations

Someone I see in therapy asks, “I want to know how I can control my temperament/anger, and increase my patience with my 3-year-old son. I am out of energy, struggling with my weight/shape, time management and level of responsibility at work. I feel like a zombie.”

Three year olds can be a handful and everyone seems to be overwhelmed today. So much to do, so little time. Regarding your anger and weight, try this affirmation, “I choose not to be angry or overeat, I choose to be in control.”

Why this particular affirmation?

Because it addresses both of your issues: anger and weight and the mere repetition of the affirmation will help you feel calmer. Affirmations are a kind of self-care.

Say it several thousand times a day for a more positive mindset.

If you have enjoyed reading this column, click here to subscribe to Doris’ blog and receive it directly into your inbox each week. Check out Doris’ books, “The Boy Whose Idea Could Feed the World,” “The Parent Teacher Discussion Guide,“ and “Thin Becomes You” at Doris’ web page: http://www.doriswildhelmering.com.