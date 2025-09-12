Your Thoughts Control Your Behavior

Do you realize that your thoughts determine how you behave? If you learn to control your thoughts, your behavior will change. You can change what, when, where, how often and how much you eat, and you will lose weight. It all starts with harnessing your thoughts. In other words, it’s that old adage: mind over matter.

Every time you start to put something in your mouth this week say, “I am aware.” For example:

• I’m aware that I’m eating the rest of my son’s peanut butter sandwich.

• I’m aware that I’m going to the freezer for my third bowl of ice cream.

• I’m aware that I’m walking down the hall to buy a candy bar from the vending machine.

Becoming aware of your eating is one of the most important ways to stop overeating and get into control of your weight. Another way to change your brain is to change the way you talk to yourself in your head.

For example, instead of saying, “I can’t lose weight. Say I won’t lose weight.” If you say I can’t, you’re putting yourself in a victim position. And you’ll definitely feel helpless to do anything about your weight. If you say I won’t lose weight, you’re now in control. You’re in the driver’s seat. You’re making the decision and at any point you can decide to start working out, watch your food intake and lose weight.

Another change, avoid saying, “I’m fat” or “I’m so overweight.” Because by making these comments to yourself, you’re defining yourself as a fat person. Instead say, "I carry too much weight on my body.” Now you’ve distanced yourself from your weight. You’ve put it out there and you can choose to do something about it.

Another neurolinguistic, mind-over-matter technique is to use picture words when you talk to yourself. Instead of saying “I’m going to be careful at lunch today”, say instead, “I’m going to order a salad with grilled chicken strips. I’ll have the dressing on the side. And I’ll order an espresso for dessert”.

By using picture words, you can see that lunch sitting there on the table. Right?

Instead of saying “I’m going to exercise today”, say “I’m going to put on my red tennis shoes, walk on the treadmill for 30 minutes, and listen to my audiobook". Now you’ve painted a picture in your head, you can see yourself on the treadmill listening to your book. And, because of this picture, you’re more likely to follow through and do it.

Mental pictures trigger electrochemical changes in your brain that turn your thoughts into action.

