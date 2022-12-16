×
Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach. She is author of nine books, 1,200 newspaper columns, six e-booklets, and has written for Reader’s Digest, Redbook, Self, and Scripps Howard News Service. She has been a guest on OPRAH, Good Morning America, and CNN. She received the Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University for advancing the field of psychotherapy and the Woman of Achievement Award from Soroptimist International. She was awarded clinical status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

You can visit her website at: www.doriswildhelmering.com .

Tags: weight loss | locus of control | psychology | counseling

Lose Weight With This Tip

Doris Wild Helmering, LCSW., BCD By Friday, 16 December 2022 02:20 PM EST

Believe that you can lose weight and you're half way there. Believe that you can give up bread and butter. You can be satisfied with two slices of pizza instead of six. You can find the time to exercise 20 minutes a day.

In psychology, we use a term called Locus of Control. If you have an internal locus of control, you believe that your actions largely determine what happens to you. You might say, "Hey, I'm overweight because I eat too much."

If you operate from an external locus of control, you think other forces determine your fate. For example you might say, "Everybody in my family is overweight."

Individuals are most likely to reach their weight loss goal if they believe they can.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Develop a belief system to help you take action with your weight loss plans.
Friday, 16 December 2022 02:20 PM
