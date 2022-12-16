Lose Weight With This Tip

Believe that you can lose weight and you're half way there. Believe that you can give up bread and butter. You can be satisfied with two slices of pizza instead of six. You can find the time to exercise 20 minutes a day.

In psychology, we use a term called Locus of Control. If you have an internal locus of control, you believe that your actions largely determine what happens to you. You might say, "Hey, I'm overweight because I eat too much."

If you operate from an external locus of control, you think other forces determine your fate. For example you might say, "Everybody in my family is overweight."

Individuals are most likely to reach their weight loss goal if they believe they can.

Check out Doris’ latest books, “The Boy Whose Idea Could Feed the World,” “The Parent Teacher Discussion Guide,“ and “Thin Becomes You” at Doris’ web page: http://www.doriswildhelmering.com.

If you have enjoyed reading this column click here to subscribe to Doris’ blog and receive it directly in to your inbox each week.