How to Avoid Being a Victim

Mike lost his second-biggest account three months ago. Several weeks later, his 17-year-old son was involved in a serious car accident which resulted in two surgeries, a three-week stay in the hospital, and ongoing physical therapy. One morning on his way to the hospital, Mike's car died in the middle of the highway. Adding stress to stress, the part the dealer ordered got lost in the mail. That same week a skunk made her home under his house and the pest people couldn't seem to do much about it despite repeated tries. A few days later, Mike received a letter informing him that his septic tank is located on his neighbor's property.

On listening to what befell Mike, one of his religious friends proposed that he was being tested. Another friend said, "What's new? Everyone has chaos, and on a regular basis." Someone else theorized that people often cause their own crises because they are bored or need an energy boost. Or they may make a crisis to avoid dealing with a more significant issue.

I'm not so sure about being tested. I tend to think catastrophes are random. It's true, however, that we all seem to have one problem after another. And sometimes we subconsciously make ourselves into victims.

Take, for example, the guy who knows his roof has been leaking for a few years but does nothing until the water starts pouring in one rainy night. Or how about the woman who knows she has a tooth problem but does nothing until one day she finds herself in excruciating pain?

Mike certainly had nothing to do with his son's accident. I can't imagine how he might have invited the skunk problem. And the title search when he bought his house didn't cover the septic tank. I do wonder what kind of warning Mike had that his car was about to give out, but the part being lost in the mail was out of his control.

Moving from Mike to yourself, what troubles, misfortunes, or disasters have befallen you recently? Name three or four.

Did you have any idea they were coming?

Are any of them partly of your own doing?

To avoid becoming a victim, run through the following list of actions. These forecast trouble. Check off any that you are guilty of.

• Driving too fast

• Not having savings to supply extra cash for emergencies

• Trying to provide too much for your children by buying them a car you really can't afford, loaning them money when you yourself are strapped or signing up for too big a wedding

• Overspending on recreation, clothes, jewelry, home improvements

• Starting a house project when your life is already on fast-forward

• Not paying your quarterly taxes

• Stopping your blood pressure medicine because you feel fine and you don't like taking it

• Not looking for another job when you know your present one is ending

• Ignoring your child's poor school performance and his lack of respect for curfew

• Entertaining the idea of having an affair or actually having one

• Trying to wing a presentation or failing to study for a test

If you find yourself heading for trouble, change lanes, put on the brake, take a different route. Not all disasters can be avoided. But don't be a victim by design.

