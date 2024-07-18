WATCH TV LIVE

Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach. She is author of nine books, 1,200 newspaper columns, six e-booklets, and has written for Reader’s Digest, Redbook, Self, and Scripps Howard News Service. She has been a guest on OPRAH, Good Morning America, and CNN. She received the Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University for advancing the field of psychotherapy and the Woman of Achievement Award from Soroptimist International. She was awarded clinical status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

www.doriswildhelmering.com

Relationship Issues: What Do You Do?

Doris Wild Helmering, LCSW., BCD Friday, 19 July 2024

What do you do when your mate takes a pot-shot at you in public?

The best way to handle this very typical marital problem is to ignore it. Pretend you didn’t hear it. In reality, everyone in the room heard it and I guarantee most everyone in the room thinks the guy is rude and “a borderline jerk.”

If you respond by defending or shooting an arrow back, you both look bad, and your partner will probably retaliate. After all, he didn’t have the sense or sensibility to keep his mouth shut in the first place.

The following day, tell your partner you were uncomfortable when he made the remark and ask that he not do this in the future. Some partners will apologize. Others will defend and point out how what they said was correct. If you get a defensive response, again state that you prefer that they not put you down in public. Period. No further discussion.

What do you do if your spouse always runs late?

You, on the other hand, were taught to be on time and feel very anxious when you run late. You’ve asked them repeatedly to respect your wishes. She says okay but continues to be late.

First, assess if she is always late. Is she late for everything — church, weddings, movies, meeting friends at a restaurant, doctor’s appointments? Some people are on time for certain events but give themselves more latitude for others. If this describes the situation, discuss what events you categorize as most important to be on time for and those where you would be willing to go along with your spouse’s more laid-back timeframe.

Sometimes, too, one spouse will define lateness differently than another. If you are to be somewhere at 4 o’clock, do you consider yourself late if you are there at exactly 4 o’clock? Are you late if your clock says two minutes after four? I’ve seen discussions like this clear the air and give both spouses a better understanding of the way each of them views time.

In the worst-case scenario, that is, your partner is late for every occasion, including weddings and the symphony — do yourself and your heart a favor. Take separate cars. It may not be ideal, but it will keep you from starting every event with a hostile attitude and feelings of helplessness.

What do you do if your spouse drinks too much when you go out socially and he denies drinking excessively?

No matter how many discussions you’ve had, you can’t get him to admit he has a problem, nor can you get him to change.

Sometimes asking a friend to talk with your partner will have more impact than if you speak to him. Sometimes asking a spouse to read a particular article or book on drinking will have the desired effect. Sometimes dragging them to a therapist and discussing his drinking will make the difference.

Don’t drive home with a spouse who has had too much to drink. Make a pact that you will always drive home from a party or social event. This keeps you from guessing how sober they are. It also keeps you from arguing at a time when he’s been drinking. You may not be able to get them to change their drinking habits, but you can protect yourself and the other people on the road.

Check out Doris' latest books, "The Boy Whose Idea Could Feed the World," "The Parent Teacher Discussion Guide," and "Thin Becomes You" at Doris' web page: http://www.doriswildhelmering.com.

 

Issues in your relationship do have solutions. Some problems are easier to deal with than others. Here are three common issues I often see in therapy.
