Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach. She is author of nine books, 1,200 newspaper columns, six e-booklets, and has written for Reader’s Digest, Redbook, Self, and Scripps Howard News Service. She has been a guest on OPRAH, Good Morning America, and CNN. She received the Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University for advancing the field of psychotherapy and the Woman of Achievement Award from Soroptimist International. She was awarded clinical status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

Difficulty Ending A Relationship

Doris Wild Helmering, LCSW., BCD By Friday, 08 August 2025 02:18 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Dear Doris,

Three months ago, my girlfriend cheated on me with someone from her workplace. When I found out the next day (from another source) I ended our relationship.

Prior to this point I was completely infatuated with her. I was prepared to marry and start a family, and I had no idea that things were not as wonderful between us as I thought. She immediately entered a relationship with this person and a week later was telling him she loved him.

I know this because she continued to talk to me and told me these things.

But then, over the past month she called and described how terrible things were with this guy and how they were always fighting. She now says she wants to leave him, to get out of her relationship with him, but she’s worried about hurting him.

It’s only been three months and I still have every strong feelings for her. I guess I’m writing this to get some advice on how I should proceed. I would like to have a relationship with her but how would I know if she really wanted it or if I was just a reason to break up with the other guy?

My advice

This woman sounds like she needs to grow up. As for you, once you love someone it’s hard to simply turn off your love.

It takes time to turn down feelings and let go of your hopes and dreams of the future with this particular person, even if that person has stepped on your heart.

My advice is tough it out — don't go back. Get support from your friends and then start looking for a new relationship.

If you have enjoyed reading this column, click here to subscribe to Doris’ blog and receive it directly into your inbox each week. Check out Doris’ books, “The Boy Whose Idea Could Feed the World,” “The Parent Teacher Discussion Guide,“ and “Thin Becomes You” at Doris’ web page: http://www.doriswildhelmering.com

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


