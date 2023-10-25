How to Ruin Date Night

“Let’s go to a movie tonight,” said Janet.

“That doesn’t sound good to me,” yawned Sam.

As Janet was gathering up her coat and purse, Sam suddenly clicked off the television set and announced he would be joining her.

Janet, already set to have a nice evening alone, asked, “Are you sure you want to go?” Sam assured her, and out the door they went.

As they drove into the parking lot, Sam mumbled that the last movie must not have gotten out yet. So where did they expect everybody to park? Certainly the theatre could do a better job of scheduling.

As they waited in line to buy tickets, Sam said that everybody in town must have decided to see this movie judging by the length of the line.

Janet, sensing Sam's annoyance, made small talk. She wanted this to be a good evening.

When they got into the lobby, Janet suggested that Sam go with the crowd and find seats. She would get the popcorn. Sam replied, “You’re going to stand in that line just for popcorn?”

Janet shook her head yes, and in her head told Sam he was acting like a jerk.

With popcorn in hand, Janet made her way to where Sam was seated. His comment on seeing her: “You didn’t get anything to drink?”

“No,” she said. But she offered to go back after the movie started to get Sam a drink. “Never mind,” Sam said.

“No, I’ll go back,” Janet replied. “I just didn’t think you’d want anything.” “I don’t now,” said Sam.

As they sat in silence waiting for the show to start, Janet struggled with feelings of guilt over the drink and irritation over Sam’s negativism.

During the movie she couldn’t help checking on Sam, trying to determine if he was having a good time. Every time he shifted his body, she felt a twinge of anxiety.

Once he commented that the popcorn tasted stale.

At the end of the movie he asked her what she thought. She said she loved it. And what did he think, she asked. He said it was okay.

They rode home in silence.

