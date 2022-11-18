Take Courage and Act Responsibly

An individual in one of my therapy groups was talking about a suggestion he had read in the book “Feeling Good, The New Mood Therapy.”

It went something like this: If a person always has to be pushed and nudged to get the job done, he should get himself a smart watch, fit bit or similar wrist counter.

Every time he acts responsibly and initiates something, he gets to make an entry. Being able to count the actual times he took charge would encourage him to initiate taking more responsibility.

A bit like the old saying, “Success builds success.”

After the man’s explanation, a woman in the group turned to him and said, “Well, did you get yourself the counter?”

The man laughed a little sheepishly and said, “No.” After some kidding, this guy agreed to buy himself one. The next thing, of course, will be whether the fellow uses it or lets it lie on his dresser.

As I left the group, I got to thinking about the fact that this kind of thing often happens. A person, or even a company, will get excellent information on how to go about solving a problem.

When the solution is presented initially, there is a burst of enthusiasm. Two or three weeks later the solution is forgotten and the problem is brought up again.

The reason for this get-nowhere phenomenon is that it’s generally easier to talk about a problem than to take the necessary steps to solve it.

Solutions are often available, but it takes thought and effort to follow through. It’s often easier to rev the engine, staying in your car with your wheels spinning, than to get out and start pushing.

What problem do you need to solve today? Take courage. Be proactive. Do what needs to be done to solve it!

