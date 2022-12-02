×
Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach. She is author of nine books, 1,200 newspaper columns, six e-booklets, and has written for Reader’s Digest, Redbook, Self, and Scripps Howard News Service. She has been a guest on OPRAH, Good Morning America, and CNN. She received the Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University for advancing the field of psychotherapy and the Woman of Achievement Award from Soroptimist International. She was awarded clinical status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

Tags: parenting | pouting | bad feelings | counseling

Parents: Don't Pout

Doris Wild Helmering, LCSW., BCD By Friday, 02 December 2022 04:03 PM EST

Dear Pouting Parent,

Did you know that pouting closes off communication?

Pouting says I refuse to be close.

Pouting is a form of anger.

Parent, you can't fix the problem when you pout.

It's okay to be quiet and back off from your child when you're ready to chew a nail because of his or her behavior. At the same time, answer your child when she tries to talk to you. If she tries to make small talk, understand that it is her way of saying, "Let's be friends" and her attempt to get back in your good graces.

At some point, discuss her infraction and what you would like to have happen differently in the future. For example, you might say, "I'm very disappointed in the way you acted when your friends were over. As an apology and a gesture of good will, I'd like you to take out the trash and shred that stack of papers in my office. Once you do these chores, I'll put away my bad feelings, and we can be friends again."

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Pouting closes off communication channels between parent and child.
Friday, 02 December 2022 04:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

