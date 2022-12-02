Parents: Don't Pout

Dear Pouting Parent,

Did you know that pouting closes off communication?

Pouting says I refuse to be close.

Pouting is a form of anger.

Parent, you can't fix the problem when you pout.

It's okay to be quiet and back off from your child when you're ready to chew a nail because of his or her behavior. At the same time, answer your child when she tries to talk to you. If she tries to make small talk, understand that it is her way of saying, "Let's be friends" and her attempt to get back in your good graces.

At some point, discuss her infraction and what you would like to have happen differently in the future. For example, you might say, "I'm very disappointed in the way you acted when your friends were over. As an apology and a gesture of good will, I'd like you to take out the trash and shred that stack of papers in my office. Once you do these chores, I'll put away my bad feelings, and we can be friends again."

