Give Your Child Time, and Listen

Give your child time to respond to your advice.
Tell a child something the first time in a normal voice. The second time; whisper. And then give him time to respond to what you’ve told him.
When a child tells you about a problem, sometimes listening quietly and letting him talk is enough to help him solve it.
If you have enjoyed reading this column, click here to subscribe to Doris’ blog and receive it directly into your inbox each week. Check out Doris’ books, “The Boy Whose Idea Could Feed the World,” “The Parent Teacher Discussion Guide,“ and “Thin Becomes You” at Doris’ web page: http://www.doriswildhelmering.com.
© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.