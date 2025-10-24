WATCH TV LIVE

Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach. She is author of nine books, 1,200 newspaper columns, six e-booklets, and has written for Reader’s Digest, Redbook, Self, and Scripps Howard News Service. She has been a guest on OPRAH, Good Morning America, and CNN. She received the Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University for advancing the field of psychotherapy and the Woman of Achievement Award from Soroptimist International. She was awarded clinical status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

You can visit her website at: www.doriswildhelmering.com .

Give Your Child Time, and Listen

Doris Wild Helmering, LCSW., BCD Friday, 24 October 2025

Give your child time to respond to your advice.

Tell a child something the first time in a normal voice. The second time; whisper. And then give him time to respond to what you’ve told him.

When a child tells you about a problem, sometimes listening quietly and letting him talk is enough to help him solve it.

