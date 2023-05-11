Caught Criticizing the Boss

Someone I see in therapy says, “My boss overheard me making critical comments about her behind her back. What should I do to repair the relationship, or should I just quit my job?”

If you know for sure that she overheard you, go to her and say, “The other day I realize I was out of line. You can expect that I’ll never do that again. I’m sorry.” Chances are if you’re a good worker, and you don’t repeat your behavior, she’ll eventually get over it.

Another piece of advice: Don’t talk about your boss or co-workers to anyone at work. You never know when your comments will be overheard or carried back to that person.

Save those comments instead for your mate and closest of friends.

