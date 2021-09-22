Women's Hidden Chores

Women frequently complain to their husbands and children about how much they do around the house vs. how much everyone else does. In turn, husbands and children defend by pointing out that they vacuum, do dishes, grocery shop, pay bills, and even scrub the floor.

So why does Mom keep complaining?

The reason so many women complain about all they do is that every home has numerous hidden chores that never make it onto someone’s chore list. But still, they must be done.

Here is a list of hidden chores.

Next to each one write the initial of the person or people who most often do the task.

Sorts through the mail and throws away all the junk mail. Periodically straightens the linen closet. Makes rags out of old clothing, cutting buttons off and tearing the clothes into rag size. Disposes of bad food, moldy cheese and rotten fruit from the refrigerator. Keeps the sugar bowl filled. Refills the toilet-paper holder. Picks up trash in the yard. Stops to pull a few big weeds that have sprung up among the shrubs. Replaces the light bulbs. Writes “light bulbs” and “dish detergent” on a shopping list. Stops by the grocery store for milk or bread. Bags up unused clothing and sees that it is passed on to the appropriate relative or organization. Collects and gives away old hangers that have accumulated. Sorts through old magazines and sees that they are recycled. Organizes the family games and puzzles and CD’s. Puts the photos in albums or boxes. Runs to the post office for stamps. Goes to the pet shop for fish filters, a dog chain or cat food. Waters and repots the house plants. Makes a run to the recycling center. Takes the family pet to the veterinarian and groomer. Picks up the dry cleaning. Sharpens the pencils around the house. Replaces empty tissue boxes in various rooms. Periodically sorts through the paper and plastic bags and disposes of extras. Sorts and stores out-of-season clothes. Wipes smudges and heel marks off the doors. Sets up appointments with repair people and various contractors. Plants spring flowers and fall bulbs. Washes out the wastepaper baskets and trash cans.

If one of you has initialed more than your fair share, pass some of these chores on.

When everyone shares household duties, family members appreciate each other more.

Check out Doris’ latest books, “The Boy Whose Idea Could Feed the World,” “The Parent Teacher Discussion Guide,“ and “Thin Becomes You” Doris’ web page: http://www.doriswildhelmering.com.