Newsmax Health | Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach. She is author of nine books, 1,200 newspaper columns, six e-booklets, and has written for Reader’s Digest, Redbook, Self, and Scripps Howard News Service. She has been a guest on OPRAH, Good Morning America, and CNN. She received the Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University for advancing the field of psychotherapy and the Woman of Achievement Award from Soroptimist International. She was awarded clinical status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

You can visit her website at: www.doriswildhelmering.com .

Take Responsibility for Your Weight

Friday, 01 August 2025 02:15 PM EDT

What excuses are you using for those extra pounds you carry?

“My whole family is overweight” says Maggie. “What can you expect?”

“My mother always rewarded me with food so now I reward myself with food” pipes up Pete.

“I just can’t stop eating, laments Jack, even though I feel like I’m going to pop.”

“My life is miserable,” says Jenny. “Why should I deprive myself of food? I need something to make me happy.”

And then we blame the food industry, or lack of time, or social commitments for helping us pile it on.

The real problem with blaming others for your extra weight is that it actually sets in motion a belief that you can’t do anything about your weight.

If you take responsibility for your weight, however, and say, “I’m overweight because I eat too much,” you shift to an internal focus of control and the belief that at any minute you could take control of your eating and your weight. Instead of blame, focus on being healthy.

When you take responsibility, you take control in the weight loss game.
Friday, 01 August 2025 02:15 PM
