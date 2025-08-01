What excuses are you using for those extra pounds you carry?

“My whole family is overweight” says Maggie. “What can you expect?”

“My mother always rewarded me with food so now I reward myself with food” pipes up Pete.

“I just can’t stop eating, laments Jack, even though I feel like I’m going to pop.”

“My life is miserable,” says Jenny. “Why should I deprive myself of food? I need something to make me happy.”

And then we blame the food industry, or lack of time, or social commitments for helping us pile it on.

The real problem with blaming others for your extra weight is that it actually sets in motion a belief that you can’t do anything about your weight.

If you take responsibility for your weight, however, and say, “I’m overweight because I eat too much,” you shift to an internal focus of control and the belief that at any minute you could take control of your eating and your weight. Instead of blame, focus on being healthy.

