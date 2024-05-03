WATCH TV LIVE

Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach. She is author of nine books, 1,200 newspaper columns, six e-booklets, and has written for Reader’s Digest, Redbook, Self, and Scripps Howard News Service. She has been a guest on OPRAH, Good Morning America, and CNN. She received the Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University for advancing the field of psychotherapy and the Woman of Achievement Award from Soroptimist International. She was awarded clinical status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

You can visit her website at: www.doriswildhelmering.com .

Little Ways to Show Respect

Doris Wild Helmering, LCSW., BCD By Friday, 03 May 2024 04:40 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

I know a husband who keeps asking his wife to please close the garage door at night. She rarely does.

A teenager wants to dry a shirt she has just washed. So she takes the wet clothes out of the dryer and throws them on top of the washer so she can dry her shirt. She never puts the wet clothes back in the dryer.

Sound familiar? Take the following quiz to see how you fare in the respecting-others department. Answer yes or no.

1. When you know someone is sleeping, do you tiptoe around, keep lights off, and turn the volume down on the television?
 

2. Do you put a new roll of toilet paper on the holder if you use the last piece?
 

3. Do you always ask before you borrow clothes, jewelry, money, tools?
 

4. Are you ready to go when it’s time to leave for church and family outings?
 

5. Do you let others in the family know that you’re going to bed and do you say good night?
 

6. Do you shut off your alarm clock when it starts to ring?
 

7. Do you clean up your snack dishes and wipe off the counter?
 

8. Do you leave the bathroom in good shape for the next member?
 

9. Do you sometimes pick up after other family members?
 

10. Is your tone of voice as pleasant when you’re with your family as it is when you’re with your friends?
 

11. Do you do your fair share of chores?
 

12. Are you careful not to interrupt when someone in the family is talking?
 

13. Do you keep yourself from saying hurtful things even though you would like to blast someone verbally?
 

14. Do you keep your part of the house clean?
 

15. Do you use the word “please” when you ask others in the household to do something for you?
 

16. Are you conscious of not taking or demanding too much of the family’s income for your own wants?

Every “no” answer shows some disrespect for another family member. Try to find ways to shift your "no" answers to "yes."

Check out Doris’ latest books, “The Boy Whose Idea Could Feed the World,” “The Parent Teacher Discussion Guide,“ and “Thin Becomes You” at Doris’ web page: http://www.doriswildhelmering.com.

 

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Friday, 03 May 2024 04:40 PM
