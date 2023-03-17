×
Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach. She is author of nine books, 1,200 newspaper columns, six e-booklets, and has written for Reader’s Digest, Redbook, Self, and Scripps Howard News Service. She has been a guest on OPRAH, Good Morning America, and CNN. She received the Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University for advancing the field of psychotherapy and the Woman of Achievement Award from Soroptimist International. She was awarded clinical status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

You can visit her website at: www.doriswildhelmering.com .

Emotional Eater Quiz

Doris Wild Helmering, LCSW., BCD By Friday, 17 March 2023 04:26 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Take the following quiz. Are you an emotional eater?

  1. Do you eat when you’re not hungry?
  2. Do you eat or continue eating even if the food doesn’t taste good?
  3. Do you eat when you can’t think of anything else to do?
  4. Do you eat after an argument or stressful situation to calm yourself down?
  5. Do you eat to reward yourself?
  6. Do you keep eating even after you’re full?

Each “yes” indicates that you’re eating in response to your feelings. In other words, the primary reason you’re eating is because of your emotions. The key to getting emotional eating under control is awareness.

Before you take a bite, ask yourself: “What am I feeling?” Let yourself feel the feeling for five minutes without eating. Then figure out something else you can do to help relieve it instead of putting yet another bite in your mouth.

Check out Doris’ latest books, “The Boy Whose Idea Could Feed the World,” “The Parent Teacher Discussion Guide,“ and “Thin Becomes You” at Doris’ web page: http://www.doriswildhelmering.com

Friday, 17 March 2023 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

