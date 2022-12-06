Wife Badmouths My Parents

My wife continually talks down my parents, who live 500 miles away and we hardly ever see. Needless to say I don't feel very close to my wife when she does this. How can I get her to stop?

Tell her you love her but you also love your folks Each time she bad-mouths them, she chips away at your good feelings for her. In other words, she's killing your love for her by bad-mouthing your folks. Or as the saying goes, "Death by a thousand duck bites."

