Putting Criticism in Perspective

I went to the parking lot to get my car the other day, and stuck under the windshield wiper was a paper napkin with a sarcastic note scrawled across it. The writer wanted to know whether I thought I was so much better than the other plebeians who worked at the building that I could park in the aisle.

In truth, I had parked in the aisle. In my defense, however, I blocked no one because the aisle is three car widths wide, there were no other spaces available, and I pay a monthly fee for parking.

At the same time, I felt a bit intimidated by the message on the napkin. I think I felt guilty because the note harked back to what I was taught as a child – that it was wrong to be pretentious or to think I was better than anyone else in any way.

Another factor may also come into play when a person is accused of some wrongdoing. Regardless of whether the person is guilty, he or she usually feels uncomfortable. This is probably because as children we were expected to be good and to do things right. And when we didn’t do something right, we lost our parents’ approval for a time, which translates into a loss of love. As adults, when reprimanded, we too feel that vague sense of loss of love.

Because everyone is sensitive to criticism and most everyone gets criticized from time to time, here are three questions to ask yourself:

1. Is this criticism valid?

2. Is it partially valid?

3. What might I have done differently to have avoided the criticism?

By asking these questions of yourself, you put in perspective the criticism.

You might also want to keep in mind the following story which was written in the third century B.C. and recounted by Will Durant in “The Story of Civilization: Our Oriental Heritage.”

When a simpleton abused him, Buddha listened in silence; but when the man had finished, Buddha asked him: “‘Son, if a man declined to accept a present made to him, to whom would it belong?”

The man answered: “To him who offered it.”

“‘My son,” said Buddha, “I decline to accept your abuse and request you keep it for yourself.”

If you have enjoyed reading this column, click here to subscribe to Doris’ blog.