Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach. She is author of nine books, 1,200 newspaper columns, six e-booklets, and has written for Reader’s Digest, Redbook, Self, and Scripps Howard News Service. She has been a guest on OPRAH, Good Morning America, and CNN. She received the Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University for advancing the field of psychotherapy and the Woman of Achievement Award from Soroptimist International. She was awarded clinical status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

You can visit her website at: www.doriswildhelmering.com .

Put Your Problems on a Trouble Tree

Friday, 14 May 2021 04:16 PM

Let’s draw a trouble tree this morning. Take out a piece of paper and draw a tree with three branches.

Put your name on one of the branches.

Put two other peoples’ names on the other two branches. You might choose one of your children, a close friend, a neighbor, or a relative.

Now write your troubles on one branch and the other peoples’ troubles on their branches.

For example, on Suzanne’s branch I would hang the following miseries:

• Son has learning difficulties

• Oldest daughter has weight problem

• Husband left for another woman

• Basement floods periodically

New car continues to break down.

Even people who seem to lead a charmed life like Oprah have problems. Her misfortunes include:

• Abuse and trauma as a child

• Weight problems

• Grew up in poverty

• Became a mother at 14 and lost that son

Every person experiences troubles in life. Some people seem to experience more than their share of miseries. Others seem to be blessed and appear to have fewer troubles throughout their life. But no one escapes physical and emotional pain.

The trouble tree can help you put your problems in perspective.

