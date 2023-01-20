Communicating With Your Children

Give your child time to respond to your advice.

Tell a child something the first time in a normal voice. The second time; whisper. And then give him time to respond to what you’ve told him.

When a child tells you about a problem, sometimes listening quietly and letting him talk is enough to help him solve it.

