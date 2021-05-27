×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach. She is author of nine books, 1,200 newspaper columns, six e-booklets, and has written for Reader’s Digest, Redbook, Self, and Scripps Howard News Service. She has been a guest on OPRAH, Good Morning America, and CNN. She received the Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University for advancing the field of psychotherapy and the Woman of Achievement Award from Soroptimist International. She was awarded clinical status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

You can visit her website at: www.doriswildhelmering.com .

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: appreciation | relationships | gratitude | counseling

Repaying With Enthusiasm

By Thursday, 27 May 2021 04:33 PM Current | Bio | Archive

We think about a particular gift to buy someone, we earn the money to buy it, we shop for it, we haul it home and wrap it, and then at the appropriate time, we put it under the tree or take it to the office, and we give it. All the while, we hope that the receiver will enjoy our gift.

The receiver of the gift, out of deference to the giver, is to say “thank-you.” Even if the receiver doesn’t like the color of the gift, realizes the gift won’t fit, or knows he will never use it, he still needs to thank the giver enthusiastically.

Last year I gave a friend a putting green. I thought it was a great gift. I researched various putting devices and came up with a 7-foot practice green. I figured the guy could use it in his office, set it up in his den, or put it in his basement. I have a similar one set up in a spare bedroom. Mostly I trip over it, but occasionally I use it.

When this man got his gift, he said flatly, “Oh, a putting green.” He did not feign excitement, take it out of the box, look in the box, or say “thank-you.” In 30 seconds it was all over. I thought, “Missed on that one, Doris.” I was really disappointed.

For an instant I thought about rushing over and pulling the green out of the box and making over it myself. Maybe I could get him to see how wonderful it was. But I had already researched the various practice greens, talked to the fellow’s wife about it, (she thought he’d love it), ordered it from a catalogue, picked it up at the post office, wrapped the 4’x 8′ box, and lugged it to his house.

Somehow trying to get this guy excited about the present seemed too much. This brings me to the point of this column. When you get a gift, there are certain things, the gift receiver should do.

First, thank the giver.

Second, say thank you with enthusiasm, even if you think the gift is ridiculous or the wrong size. Your gratitude is a way to recognize the gift giver for all he or she has been through to get you that gift. You are the center of attention when you receive a gift. You make the other person the center of attention when you say “thank-you” and praise the gift.

Third, thank the person a few times during the day or evening. This conveys to the giver that you are aware of what he or she has been through.

Fourth, if the giver starts talking about the trouble she had finding the item, or how many stores she ran to, this is an indicator that you need to give her more strokes for her time and energy.

Saying “thank-you” is a way to give back as well as a way to give.

Check out Doris’ latest books, “The Boy Whose Idea Could Feed the World,” “The Parent Teacher Discussion Guide,” and “Thin Becomes You” at Doris’ web page: http://www.doriswildhelmering.com.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
DorisHelmering
Even if the receiver doesn’t like the color of the gift, realizes the gift won’t fit, or knows he will never use it, he still needs to thank the giver enthusiastically.
appreciation, relationships, gratitude, counseling
523
2021-33-27
Thursday, 27 May 2021 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved