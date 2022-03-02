Don't Get Upset by Unexpected Suggestions

I wrote a letter a while back outlining a business plan. I gave it to my husband for proofing, something I do when I want his input or I think I've written an exceptional letter and I want his "Atagirl."

After reading the letter, my husband said, "I don't think this is up to your usual standards."

I asked, "What's wrong with it?"

He said he wasn't sure, but it didn't work for him.

I said, "I need more information. What doesn't work?"

He said he wasn't sure.

I then took the letter and reread it. Since I couldn't see what he could, I asked if he would go over it line by line. He countered with, "How about if I look at it again and make margin notes." I said, "Fine."

A half hour later I looked at his notes and told him he didn't understand the situation. He shrugged and said okay. I took the letter and went back to my computer and again revised. As I was writing, I could see my letter improving based on his suggestions. When I finished, I proudly handed the letter back to my husband. He read it for the third time and said, "It's still not right."

When I asked what was not right, he said he couldn't exactly say.

Unfortunately, I then told him I was the writer in the family and I had seen some goofy letters he sent out. With that I picked up my letter and went back to the computer.

After an hour of revisions, I contritely went back to my husband with letter in hand. I told him I was sorry for what I'd said and asked if he would please read the letter again because I did value his input. And further, no matter what he said, I would be good.

Being a very patient and kind-hearted fellow, he once again read my letter and proclaimed that it was fine.

Once a woman telephoned all in a stew. She had received a bad performance review after working at her company for 25 years. She was afraid this review was the beginning of the end. She had written a letter in response to her review and wanted to know if I would look at the letter. I said, "Sure, what's your time frame?"

She said she thought she should respond by tomorrow. I said, "Fine, email me your letter." She said her computer crashed. I suggested she use her husband's or friend's computer. She asked if she could just read the letter over the telephone.

As she got into the letter, it was obvious that it needed a good deal of work. I gave her a number of suggestions. I could hear that she was becoming annoyed with my suggestions, since each suggestion meant more work for her. I said I had to leave but I would call her later and we could work on it again. She said she would find a way to email the letter.

I asked that she make the changes we had discussed. She agreed. Four hours later when I looked at the email, I found the changes had not been made. She had not worked on the letter. I could see that the letter was becoming my responsibility.

This all leads me to the following:

When you ask for feedback on a project, be appreciative. Understand that the feedback you get may be negative. Understand that it may mean more work for you And keep in mind that the ultimate responsibility for the project is still yours. Don't try to get the other person to do your work simply because he or she has noted some problems.

