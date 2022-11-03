×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Aline Zoldbrod - Sexual Health
Dr. Aline Zoldbrod - Sexual Health
Dr. Aline Zoldbrod is a well-known Boston-based licensed psychologist, individual and couples therapist, and an AASECT certified sex therapist. She is the author of three commercially published books about sexuality and relationships. Her book, SexSmart: How Your Childhood Shaped Your Sexual Life and What to Do About It has been translated into four languages and was recognized as one of the top three sex-help books of the year. She is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Sexual Health Certificate Program. You can find her at sexsmart.com.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: childhood | sexuality | trust | counseling

Minimizing Childhood Abuse

Dr. Aline Zoldbrod By Thursday, 03 November 2022 03:22 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Client: “You know how people antique their unfinished furniture, hitting it with chains to make dents that make the furniture look old?”

Me: “Yes.”

Client: “Well, our parents used to hit us so often and so viciously that we used to joke about being shellacked.”

And so they joked about it. Some joke, huh? Adults who have been abused in their families of origin tend to minimize or not recognize the abuse. Every mental health professional recognizes this phenomenon. Rationalizations come in so many forms that it would take a 10-page paper to list them all. Most common is “This is just how people used to be raised back then. Why are you making a big deal about it?”

Parents are the people who are supposed to love us the most in the world. Children love and idealize their parents, no matter what. It is painful to think of oneself as a victim.

When children are treated badly, they unconsciously have to decide whether their parents were terrible or whether they were bad and so deserved the abuse. Almost all abused and neglected children feel that they were the bad ones.

Much of what happens in psychotherapy involves the client coming to understand what actually happened to him or her when they were a child — understanding how it affects how they view the world and other people in their life today.

As part of a clinical evaluation, I often give clients an elaborate questionnaire detailing things that might have happened to them as children. The questions are as varied as asking whether a parent ever was cruel to a pet of yours, or whether you were not fed adequately or were given food that was spoiled.

In the beginning of the evaluation, people are asked a general question about how their childhood was. It’s a frequent occurrence that my clients tell me that they had a fine childhood, but then, on the detailed questionnaire, they check off multiple boxes detailing abuse and neglect.

This questionnaire is in the back of my book SexSmart, but you can also get a sense of what happened to you in your childhood just by looking a summary of SexSmart on my website. 

In reality, any kind of trauma that occurred to you in your family affects your sexuality too, and that’s why my book on sexuality actually works as a very good screening for any kind of family of origin trauma or abuse that you may have experienced.

Being curious about your childhood is worthwhile, especially if you have low self-esteem, difficulties trusting and negotiating in relationships, chronic couple problems, no friendships, are often anxious, feel chronically depressed, or have sexual problems.

One of the most gratifying parts of being a psychotherapist is helping people understand their past so that they can have more love, joy and happiness in their current life.


 

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
AlineZoldbrod
Adults who have been abused in their families of origin tend to minimize or not recognize the abuse
childhood, sexuality, trust, counseling
479
2022-22-03
Thursday, 03 November 2022 03:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved