How Social Media Impacts Mood

Users of social media tend to present their profiles in a way that enhances the positive aspects of their lives. When people who are susceptible to depression observe social media posts of their friends doing fabulous things, they can’t help but compare the success of others to themselves, which may elicit a sense of inferiority and self-doubt.

Research has shown that too much time on Facebook may be associated with depression, and the process of comparing yourself to others seems to be at the root of the negative symptoms. In a study from the University of Houston published in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology, researchers asked Facebook users about the likelihood that they would make social comparisons based on what they saw on the site, as well as their frequency of depressive symptoms.

The researchers found that people who spent more time on Facebook had more depressive symptoms, and the frequency of social comparisons was connected with those negative mood symptoms. At the University of Pittsburgh, investigators surveyed more than 1,700 young adults and found that the most active social media users had three times greater incidence of depression.

But whether social media triggers depression is still up for debate. Rather than it being the cause, many depressed individuals may be using social media to fill a void in their lives and/or lift their spirits.

In addition to depressive symptoms, social media use has been linked to feelings of anxiety, restlessness, and worry. A paper in the journal Computers and Human Behavior showed that people who accessed seven or more social media platforms each day were three times more likely to experience anxiety symptoms than those who used two or fewer platforms on a daily basis.

Excessive social media use has also been linked to feelings of loneliness. A survey published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine indicated that people who overindulge in social media had twice the risk of experiencing social isolation.

One explanation for these feelings of loneliness and not belonging is that people who only (or mostly) connect with others online are not experiencing the quality time that occurs with face-to-face interactions.