Glasgow: Beginning of the End of the Global Warming Movement?

The answer may lie in the outcome of the highly advertised global warming conference in Glasgow Scotland in November 2021 attended by 25,000 people ranging from heads of state to industry big-wigs, plus thousands of hangers-on, like the mayor of Los Angeles. It was full of speeches and impressive pledges the effective dates of which are safely decades away.

The G.W. poster child and media darling Greta Thunberg denounced the conference as useless, even before the meeting started.

A total of 13 heads of state attended in addition to Prince Charles of the United Kingdom. As expected, all spoke of need for greater effort to reduce CO2.

After arriving in an 85-car motorcade, President Biden, representing the United States, in his speech, among the typical feel-good statements, renounced former President Trump for letting the U.S. abandon the Paris agreement on global warming and he pronounced himself to be the leader in the fight against global warming.

He, too, pledged that the U.S. will do more in the future. He also found a new harmful gas to fight against: it is methane (among the creators of this gas are human beings, cows and microbes.)

Commenting on Glasgow, the Chinese leader Xi was quoted to say that any decisions shall take into account the economic realities — a point many of the attending leaders seem to miss.

I hope that the current electric energy crisis in the U.K. and China is a wake-up call. While absent, the Brazilian president is reported to have pledged his country to be carbon neutral by 2070, (long past his life span.)

Indian Prime Minister N. Modi was quoted as saying that his primary concern is to improve the living standard of his people rather than worry about carbon neutrality.

What is more revealing is that seven heads of state failed to attend, among them those of China, Russia, Brazil, Turkey and Mexico. One must assume that those leaders thought it was a waste of time.

The population of those counties not represented amounts to 2 billion people, or 26% of the world population. These countries also represent a land area far exceeding that of the attendants.

Furthermore, not present were counties in Africa, South America, the Middle East and many Asian countries.

One can safely say that the majority of the world’s population has no say in the determinations by those self-appointed representatives in Glasgow, whose decisions may affect these people’s health, food, economy and living standard.

One hint of the turning tide in the fight against using global warming for political ends is, among others, the much respected newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, which sees fit to publish a weekly article rebutting the scaremongers’ arguments of coming doom and hellfire.

Fifteen years ago this writer was told that in the year 2020 the global temperature will increase by 5 degrees (the famous hockey stick graph) and the sea ice will melt, causing small islands to disappear as a result of rising sea levels.

These prognoses were based on the consensus of “respected scientists.” Needless to say, nothing like this ever happened.