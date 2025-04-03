WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | putin | russia | ukraine

Putin Envoy Says Diplomatic Solution Possible but Differences Remain after US Talks

Aleksey Nikolskyi / Sputnik via AP

Thursday, 03 April 2025 06:28 PM EDT

A senior Russian envoy on Thursday said differences remain between the U.S. and Russia but a diplomatic solution to bring an end to the war in Ukraine is possible.

"I think (with) the Trump administration, we are now in realm of thinking about what is possible, what can really work, and how we can find a long term solution," Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, told CNN following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in Washington.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


