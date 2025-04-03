Putin Envoy Says Diplomatic Solution Possible but Differences Remain after US Talks

A senior Russian envoy on Thursday said differences remain between the U.S. and Russia but a diplomatic solution to bring an end to the war in Ukraine is possible.

"I think (with) the Trump administration, we are now in realm of thinking about what is possible, what can really work, and how we can find a long term solution," Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, told CNN following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in Washington.