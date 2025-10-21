The Company Zohran Mamdani Keeps Tells It All

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

Zohran's Mamdani's History of Anti-Israel Associations Is Quite Lengthy

In the New York City mayoral debate, Democratic Socialist candidate Zohran Momdani refused to denounce Hamas terrorists, refused to denounce Hassan Piker who said America deserved 9/11, refused to denounce "Globalize the Intifada," and declined to admit that Israel had a right to exist.

This should come as no surprise to voters.

Mamdani has a long history of anti-Israel associations and stances.

Let's start with Mamdani's political party, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA):

The party officially condemns Zionism as "racist, imperialist, and a settler colonial project." It insists that local chapters require candidates they endorse to be anti-Zionist.

A DSA resolution calls for the liberation of Palestine “from the river to the sea.”

A DSA resolution calls for members to be expelled if they support Israel’s right to defend itself.

The DSA accused the United States of being complicit with what it claims is Israel’s “genocide and apartheid.”

The DSA calls for embargoes on military aid to his Israel.

The DSA supports the movement to isolate Israel economically, culturally, and academically.

Numerous DSA chapters glorified the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre.

In October 2005, the DSA denounced the Trump brokered ceasefire claiming it would not end Israel’s assault on Palestinians.

Then there is Mamdani's long time association with the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). In fact, he founded a chapter of SJP when he was an undergraduate at Bowdoin College.

SJ'’s mission statement that calls for students, "To seize our universities and force the administration to divest from Israel."

Students are urged to "reclaim our power on campus — there will be no classes or compliance with our institutions so long as their shameless profiteering of genocide persists. Through the student movement . . . we will transform our mass mobilization into sustained tangible power. . . . We will seize control of our institutions campus by campus until Palestine is free."

SJP has also demanded that Zionists, who support a homeland for Jews in their ancestral home in the Mideast, be evicted from campus grounds.

Numerous SJP chapters have called on university officials to expel Jewish student clubs.

Like the DSA, chapters of the SJP rationalized or hailed the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Some chapters also praised Iranian missile attacks on Israel and attacks by Houthis terrorists whose motto is, "God is Great, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on Jews, Victory to Islam."

SJP was also responsible for organizing many of the anti-Israel student protests and riots on college campuses throughout the nation.

Well, you can tell a lot about a man by the company he keeps.

And Mamdani’s association with the DSA and the SJP is very revealing.

These associations help explain why Mamdani hired an intern who declared activism is "all Jihad." It explains why he protested with a "Pro-Hamas" group opposing immigration raids targeting violent gangs. It explains why he posted a photo of himself at a meeting of the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge alongside Sheikh Muhammad Al-Barr, who previously called on Allah, "to liberate Palestine from the occupiers and the plunders."

Al-Barr added "Oh, Allah, annihilate those who occupied their lands, and those who betrayed and deserted them, and those who spill their blood."

And it explains why Mamdani posted a photo of himself smiling with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an "unindicted co-conspirator" in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Let's not forget that Mamdani still stands by his statement that. "As mayor, New York City would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a city where our values are in line with international law. It's time that our actions are also."

Mamdani holds this position despite that the U.S. is not a party to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague that indicted Netanyahu and does not recognize its authority.

The bombastic rhetoric of Mamdani and his radical confreres also explains why hate crimes against Jews have been rising in New York City. "In 2024," The New York Times has reported "52% of the reported hate crimes are against Jews, according to the police. The trend has continued in the first quarter of 2025, when 60% of hate crimes were committed against Jews."

It's estimated that 13% of the city's registered voters — about 598,000 — are Jewish.

On Election Day they will be a key group that determines the outcome of the mayoral race.

If Mamdani is to be stopped, Orthodox, Reform, and Hasidic Jews must unite and get to the polls on Nov. 4, 2025.

