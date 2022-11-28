Send Political Chameleon Romney Back to Blue Mass.

In recent decades, scores of millionaires with little political common sense have been spreading their wealth to attain elective office.

Many of these self-proclaimed “aristocrats of talent” believe they are the only ones fit to govern, not because they are lovers of the downtrodden or have experience, but because they are measurably smarter than the public at large and that society will benefit from their counsel.

One such millionaire is Mitt Romney, the junior senator from Utah.

Here’s the lowdown on this political empty suit: A child of privilege, Willard Mitt Romney, after receiving degrees in law and business from Harvard, stayed on in Boston and made a huge fortune working for Bain Capital, a merger and acquisition company.

In 1994 Massachusetts Republicans happily gave the politically ambitious Romney the Senate nomination to take on Ted Kennedy.

Running in the most liberal state in the nation, Romney tailored his views to the prevailing political winds.

He rejected Newt Gingrich’s “Contract With America,” called for the legalization of the abortion pill RU-486, declared he was pro-choice and said in a debate, “You will not see me wavering on that.”

After spending close to $8 million of his own money Romney went down in flames, garnering only 41% of votes cast.

In 2002, Romney ran for governor of Massachusetts despite the fact he listed his house in Utah as his primary residence between 1999 and 2001 to get tax breaks.

To get elected, Romney, once again told voters he supported abortion rights. When asked if he would “preserve and protect” the right of abortion, Romney replied, “I make an unequivocal answer: yes.”

Romney also supported embryonic stem cell research.

Eyeing the White House during his single term as governor, Romney began to reinvent himself as a “social conservative.” In a 2005 Boston Globe op-ed he declared that he had evolved and was now “firmly pro-life.” He also voiced support for congressional legislation that banned gay marriage.

Repudiating another vow, he vetoed a bill that would have legalized the “morning after” abortion bill.

Running for the 2008 Republican presidential nomination, Romney was an awful candidate. He came off as aloof. One aide said, “A lot of it is, he is patrician. It is a big challenge that he has connecting to folks who haven’t swum in the same rarefied waters that he has.”

Romney lost the nomination to Sen. John McCain; but that defeat did not end his messianic belief that he should be president.

Four years later, Romney was lucky enough to be the last man standing at the end of a grueling GOP presidential primary season.

To attract Tea Party voters in his quest to beat President Obama, Romney went on bended knee to procure an endorsement from Donald Trump.

After Romney received Trump’s blessing, he was all gushy. “There are some things that you just can’t imagine,” Romney said. “This is one of them.”

As in earlier races, Romney was a tone-deaf candidate. Conservative pundits were appalled. Peggy Noonan said he ran an “incompetent campaign.” David Brooks compared Romney to the Gilligan’s Island character Thurston Howell III.

The only person shocked by the results in November 2012 was Mitt Romney.

In 2016, when it became evident that Trump would be the GOP nominee, the jealous Romney turned on the man he had sucked up to in 2012. He called Trump “a phony, a fraud,” and refused to vote for him.

Yet, after Trump’s election, the shameless Romney went with hat in hand to Mar-a-Lago, hoping to be named Secretary of State.

Changing his address back to Utah, Romney was elected in 2018 to the U.S. senate seat being vacated by Orrin Hatch.

In the halls of Congress, Romney was finally free to reveal his true self: a sanctimonious elitist.

Romney supported the Mueller probe, voted to convict Trump at the impeachment trials, supported Black Lives Matter, and voted for the far-left Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, claiming she was “within the mainstream.”

And in 2022, he really pushed the envelope by refusing to endorse his Republican colleague, Sen. Mike Lee. Romney stayed neutral because Lee’s flaky left-wing opponent, Evan McMullin, was a friend.

Abandoning the senior GOP senator from Utah is indefensible. Fortunately, Lee won by 11 percentage points.

Then, to add insult to injury, three days after the election Romney had the gall to lecture the GOP Congress on how to govern in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Romney’s latest betrayal: He voted to break a filibuster to advance legislation that will codify same-sex marriage. Romney’s support of the motion guarantees the bill will receive Senate approval.

Willard Mitt Romney is a hypocritical, backstabbing political chameleon.

It is my hope that if Romney seeks a second Senate term in 2024, Utah Republicans deny him the nomination and ship him back to where he will fit in politically, deep blue Massachusetts.