JPMorgan Chase CEO is Wrong: Oppressive Communist Regimes Must Be Criticized

At a recent event at Boston College, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made this off-the-cuff remark: “I was just in Hong Kong and I made a joke that the Communist Party [in China] is celebrating its hundredth year. So is JPMorgan. I’d make you a bet we last longer.”

Frankly, I hope Dimon is right. The collapse of the Chinese Communist Party, just like the collapse of the Soviet Union’s Communist Party in 1991, would, in my judgment, be a good thing for mankind.

Sadly, pressure on Dimon, (I assume from the Chinese Communist Party and its lackeys) was too much for Dimon.

On Wednesday, November 24, he recanted. “I regret and should not have made the comment,” he said. “I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company.”

That statement did not satisfy the critics. Later that same day Dimon released a second statement: “I regret my recent comment because it’s never right to joke about or denigrate any group of people, whether it’s a country, its leadership, or any part of a society and culture.”

It is never right to denigrate, to express scornfully one’s opinion of a nation’s actions or culture? What a ludicrous statement!

Based on Dimon’s reasoning, Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill were wrong for criticizing Nazi culture, laws and actions.

President Roosevelt would have been wrong for making this declaration about Germany’s leadership in October 1942: “It is our intention that just and sure punishment shall be meted out to the ringleaders responsible for the organized murders of thousands of innocent persons in the commission of atrocities which have violated every tenet of the Christian faith.”

The Nuremburg tribunal’s indictment of Nazi leaders for executing policies that led to the extermination of racial ethnic and religious groups, and with other atrocities against civilians, would have been wrong.

Denouncing the Soviet Union, its leaders, actions and Marxist culture would also have been off limits.

President Ronald Reagan would have been wrong for calling the Soviet Union an “evil empire.”

The authoritative Black Books of Communism: Crimes, Terror Repression documents that Stalin, in the name of Marxist-Leninist ideology, was responsible for “6 million deaths during the collectivization of famine of 1932-33, 720,000 executions during the Great Purge, seven million people entering the Gulag where huge numbers died in the years 1939-1941.”

As for the Chinese Communist Party led by Mao — here is a summary of its crimes against humanity:

From 1920 to 1976, Mao murdered more people than Hitler and Stalin combined — 70 million Chinese. The “Great Famine” (1958-1961), in which 40 million perished, was a direct result of Mao’s farm collectivization policies. To eliminate tens of millions of imagined enemies, he ordered the “Great Leap Forward” (1958) and the “Cultural Revolution” (1966-1968), which he privately referred to as the “Great Purge.”

Mao attempted to control every form of social intercourse. Merely having a dinner party or the use of humor or sarcasm could be — and were — deemed criminal activities that warranted the death penalty.

And he was proud of these policies. Mao told his fellow government official at the 1958 party conference that they should welcome, not fear, party policies that cause people to die.

Then there’s the Chinese Communist Party’s contemporary policies: The suppression of basic freedoms in Hong Kong. It’s 40-year one0child policy that forced women who broke the edict to get abortions.

Concentration camps hold as many as 2 million Muslim Uighurs in Northwest China. It has been reported that in these so-called “education” camps, Uighur women “have been subjected to rape, sexual assault, starvation, forced abortions, unsanitary conditions, and torture, which includes electrical shock.”

Communist China, like every other Communist regime, has utilized terror, torture, famine and mass executions to impose their warped ideological formulas.

And Mr. Dimon’s suggestion that it is wrong to criticize the leadership, the society or the culture of such oppressive states, is abominable! That’s because Nazi, Stalinist and Maoist cultures are evil by their very nature.

Dimon, like so many of our corporate elites, are what Lenin called “useful idiots.” They are happily selling the Chinese Communist Party the ropes that will be used to hang them.

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy." Read George J. Marlin's Reports — More Here.