4 Top 2023 Political Losers, a Sad Sign of Our Times

Here’s my top 4 losers in 2023’s game of politics:

George De Santos: My former congressman is the biggest political loser of the year. For him to imagine that he could get away with lying about his education, employment, wealth, real estate holdings, ethnic background, to name a few, is incredulous.

And then there are his campaign improprieties.

He spent thousands of campaign contributions at Ferragamo, Hermes, and Sephora.

Worst of all, Santos had the effrontery to spread the falsehood that his grandparents were victims of the Holocaust.

Shameless is not a strong enough word to describe this fraud.

The Feds have indicted Santos on 23 counts.

One can only hope that a jury finds him guilty as charged.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah: In a recent interview he made the audacious claim that "a very large portion of my party really does not believe in the Constitution."

It has been Republicans who have put scores of strict interpreters of the Constitution on the federal courts. It has been the GOP who has been blowing the whistle on the administrative state, that has been ignoring the Constitution, and violating the rights of citizens.

He also made this ridiculous statement on CBS's "Sunday Morning," "I come from a tradition of, you know, Ronald Reagan."

Huh?

Reagan stood by his core principles throughout his political career.

Romney, on the other hand, tailored his views to the prevailing winds.

Running in 1994 for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts, Romney rejected Newt Gingrich’s "Contract for America," called for the legalization of the abortion pill RU-486, declared he was pro-abortion rights, and said in a debate, "you will not see me wavering on that."

As a candidate for Massachusetts governor, he pledged to "preserve and protect" the right of abortion.

Running for president, Romney did waver and suddenly became anti-abortion.

Let’s face it, Romney, a child of privilege who believed he was entitled to hold public office, is a political empty suit.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.: "AOC" is from New York City, and a hopeless ideologue. She talks a lot on Instagram, but has accomplished very little in Congress.

Earlier this year she posted on her Instagram account a video that claims inflation talk is "propaganda" promoted by greedy corporations.

Really?

Since Joe Biden took office in January 2021, overall inflation has been more than 15%. Dairy products are up 24%, ground beef plus 21%, soups plus 24%, poultry plus 24%, frozen fruits and vegetables plus 24%.

Flour has jumped a staggering 34%!

Those are facts, not "propaganda."

But, AOC, a dedicated Democratic-Socialist, cannot face facts because it would come contradict her ideology.

AOC’s latest antic may finally be her political undoing. During a Nov. 27 ZOOM town hall meeting, AOC said "What we are witnessing is the gross violations of human rights in Gaza. That is being done with U.S. military assistance. . . . We are really risking writing a blank check for atrocity."

AOC went on to express sympathy with a caller who demanded that Joe Biden "defund Israel” and "redirect the funds for humanitarian assistance in Gaza."

In Congress, the New York Post has reported, AOC has voted against condemning Hamas, against condemning anti-Semitism on college campuses and against aid to Israel.

The head of the Zionist Organization of America, Mort Klien, when asked if AOC was a friend of Israel, said, "Are the Ku Klux Klan a friend of Black people?"

He went on to say, "AOC supports boycotting the state of Israel and has praised many Jew-haters by name. She’s extremely hostile to Israel."

The good news is, if AOC decides to challenge Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. next year in the Democratic primary, she will go down in flames because of her views on Israel.

That would be a good thing.

Mayor Eric Adams: New York City’s chief executive is in over his head.

The mayor, an ex-cop, has failed to come to grips with the Big Apple’s decline in quality of life. Crime is still a problem. The City is dirtier than ever, and the shoplifting epidemic is forcing hundreds of storefront businesses to shut their doors.

His greatest failure: managing the illegal immigrants that have been flooding the "Sanctuary City." Adam is sticking taxpayers with the bill to clothe and feed immigrants. He has spent over $2.5 billion in the past 18 months.

He projects that the City will spend at least $11 billion in the next two fiscal years.

What is he doing to finance the migrant crisis? Cutting police, fire, and sanitation services.

Such cuts will only exacerbate the City’s problems.

The incompetent mayor is putting the city fiscally, economically, and socially on a treadmill to oblivion.

