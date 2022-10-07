Democrats are Driving Nation Down the Road to Perdition

As Election Day approaches, it has become evident to me that Democratic Party leaders have retreated into a political cocoon.

Economic and social facts that are obvious to working-class Americans are ignored, or denied or dismissed because they do not conform to their ideological formulas.

Here are a few examples of ideology trumping reality: In a CBS "60 Minutes" interview aired on Sept. 19, President Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic was over even though 500 people infected with the virus die every day.

Apparently, telling a bold-faced lie about COVID-19 is okay if it helps Democratic social engineers maintain their political hegemony.

And despite Biden’s victory announcement, he continues to exercise his pandemic powers to impose his political will. Forgiving student loans, which will cost taxpayers at least $400 billion dollars, is an example of his abuse of emergency powers.

Then there was the president’s delusional claim that the inflation figure for August was no big deal because it increased "just an inch." Since it was up "hardly at all" from the previous month, Biden concluded "people shouldn’t act shocked at the number."

Biden is blind to the fact that most Americans have reacted differently to the announcement that inflation increased 8.3% for the 12 months ending August 2022.

Fearing inflation is entrenched, not transitory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 1,200 points after the news was released.

It was the biggest drop since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Then there are these facts about the inflation surge during Biden’s watch: coffee has gone up 18.7% in the past year, cereal 17.4%, bread 16.1%, chicken 14.9%, eggs 39.8%, furniture 17.7%, and insurance 24.3%. Overall, grocery prices have shot up so far this year 13.5%.

Until a few months ago, The Wall Street Journal has reported, "$832 in monthly government assistance was enough to completely feed a 4-person family. Now the essentials cost closer to $1,400 a month."

That’s a lot more than "an inch."

Last week, the president was boasting that the price for regular gasoline was below $3 a gallon. That claim was patently false. It was costing drivers throughout the nation at least $3.14 a gallon. Since Biden made that statement, gas prices have been climbing again.

As for the mass migration issue, the Biden administration is denying there is a problem. Both Vice President Harris and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, insist the border is secure.

Their ideological rigidity prevents Democrats from acknowledging the fact that Federal border patrol agents have made over 1.8 million arrests at the southern border during the U.S. government’s fiscal year that commenced on Oct. 1, 2021.

Believing that "Liberals are deluding themselves" about the border crisis, columnist Bret Stephens of The New York Times made this astute observation: "The crisis at the border strains frontline communities to the breaking point. It strains faith in the rule of law.

"It makes a mockery of the legal immigration system, and the people who play by its exacting rules. And it makes a mockery of people like Vice President Harris and others making fools of themselves by trying to defend a visibly failed policy."

As for addressing municipal lawlessness, Democrats on the national state and local levels oppose more aggressive policing to stem surging crime in cities their party control.

They prefer to stick with failed ideologically-driven policies that assume crime is a product of social injustice and criminals themselves are actually victims.

Hence, they defend defunding the police and cashless bail that permits criminals, who are a present danger to the public, back onto the street.

As for Republicans who dare to disagree with the ideological precepts of the Democratic party, President Biden resorted to calling them semi-fascists.

Instead of debating the merits of their policies in the political arena, Democrats demonize opponents as unworthy, insensitive, evil, intellectually and morally bankrupt, not to win arguments but to preclude them.

The renowned political philosopher, Eric Voegelin, has written that ideologues "attempt to mold reality into a scheme with a posited or assumed idea."

I believe that a majority of Americans reject the Democratic Party’s pseudo-aristocratic conviction that they have a providential role and oppose their "ideological schemes" that ignore economic realities and are causing financial hardship.

And if they want to veer the nation off the road to perdition, they must come out in droves this November and vote to give Republicans the majorities needed in the House and Senate to quell the Democrat’s statist impulses.

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy." Read George J. Marlin's Reports — More Here.